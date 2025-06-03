Occidental Vs. Chevron: Buffett Bought Both, But Which Is Better For You?
Summary
- Occidental and Chevron are two excellent but very different oil companies. Chevron is an excellent dividend/total return stock, while OXY should provide capital gains as well.
- OXY is somewhat misdescribed as an integrated oil company; it's actually an odd but highly efficient exploration and production company with no downstream business but a midstream chemical unit.
- OXY is best understood by studying its long-term debt levels and pulling from cash flow numbers the exact times of acquiring and repaying debt.
- CEO Vicki Hollub seems to fully grasp the trick of buying assets with debt and letting their cash flows reduce the cost to near zero.
