Alibaba: Strong Cloud And AI Progress Despite Poor Sentiment

Bluesea Research
8.47K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Alibaba’s recent earnings have dampened sentiment on Wall Street as the company missed both EPS and revenue estimates.
  • However, there are several bright spots in the recent earnings numbers that can significantly improve the earnings trajectory of the company.
  • The cloud business is showing a higher revenue growth trend with 18% YoY growth and 69% YoY improvement in EBITA.
  • Alibaba’s AI models are reported among the top leaders among AI competitors, and the company could immediately use better AI tools to increase monetization on its platform.
  • Alibaba is still trading at close to 10 times the forward EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead, which makes it quite attractive.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) (OTCPK:BBAAY) stock has seen a reversal in sentiment after the recent earnings. The company missed both EPS and revenue estimates in the recent quarter. However, we should note that

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
8.47K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
BBAAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News