Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) (OTCPK:BBAAY) stock has seen a reversal in sentiment after the recent earnings. The company missed both EPS and revenue estimates in the recent quarter. However, we should note that
Alibaba: Strong Cloud And AI Progress Despite Poor Sentiment
Summary
- Alibaba’s recent earnings have dampened sentiment on Wall Street as the company missed both EPS and revenue estimates.
- However, there are several bright spots in the recent earnings numbers that can significantly improve the earnings trajectory of the company.
- The cloud business is showing a higher revenue growth trend with 18% YoY growth and 69% YoY improvement in EBITA.
- Alibaba’s AI models are reported among the top leaders among AI competitors, and the company could immediately use better AI tools to increase monetization on its platform.
- Alibaba is still trading at close to 10 times the forward EPS estimates for 2 fiscal years ahead, which makes it quite attractive.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.