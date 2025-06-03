While the traditional 60/40 Portfolio has fallen out of favor , and for good reason in my estimation, the Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO ) (the " Fund ") offers an interesting, thematic (AI-focused) approach to a balanced portfolio. Per

Damian Mark is a business attorney with more than 20-years' experience representing entrepreneurs and other clients in financing transactions, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, debt restructurings and general corporate matters. He frequently works with health-care companies, government contractors, real estate companies and water/wastewater utilities. He has been investing in stocks, bonds, ETFs and closed-ends for just as long, and has also invested in private businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.