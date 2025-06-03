Hims & Hers: Still Huge Potential Ahead

LW Research
22 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform offering tailored health and wellness services, showing significant stock volatility recently.
  • HIMS experienced a dramatic rise from $24.11 to $68.75 in February but has since settled at $49.47.
  • Financials reveal a 111% YoY revenue increase to $586 million and a 77.5% rise in net income to $49.5 million.
  • Subscriber growth of 38% to 2.4 million indicates strong market demand and potential for future growth.

Close-up Shot of a Doctor"s Hand Pointing on Brain Scan Images on Digital Tablet

Tom Werner

Introduction

Hims & Hers Health, Inc (NYSE:HIMS) is a telehealth platform offering a wide range of health and wellness services. HIMS connects consumers to healthcare professionals and offers a range of tailored prescriptions, non-prescription products and other services. Over the

This article was written by

LW Research
22 Followers
LW Research is run by a qualified accountant working in the financial services sector mainly in private equity, hedge funds, asset management and venture capital. Since my time working as an accountant I've become extremely well versed at diving into financials, analysing risks, and seeing opportunities across a wide range of different companies. I am using Seeking Alpha to help others learn from my knowledge and hopefully engage in some friendly conversations together

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News