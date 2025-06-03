TravelSky Technology: Still Neutral Considering Latest Metrics And Full-Year Guidance

Summary

  • I maintain a Hold rating on TravelSky Technology, expecting unexciting FY25 results, implying limited catalysts.
  • The AIT segment shows mixed signals: domestic growth offsets weak international volumes, with overall top-line expansion likely to slow this year.
  • The SIS division's strong FY24 performance is unlikely to be repeated, as management guides for flattish growth in view of tough year-over-year comparisons.
  • The stock's valuation appears fair, with no clear re-rating triggers; the expected single-digit revenue growth and stable margins in 2025 are not enough to support a higher multiple.
I continue to rate TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCPK:TSYHF) (OTCPK:TSYHY) (0696.HK). The previous November 22, 2024 write-up outlined my expectations of its future topline and bottom-line performances.

I'm predicting that TSYHY's FY25 results will be unexciting. This suggests that the stock possesses

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum
12.76K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

