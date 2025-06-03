The last couple of years have not been particularly kind to Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB). After earning $1.93 per share in 2023, the company reported core earnings per share of $1.37 in 2024, a drop in the
Restructuring Provides New Game Plan For Amerant Bancorp
Summary
- Amerant Bancorp faces declining profits, shrinking margins, and struggles in its mortgage division, prompting cost-cutting and a strategic refocus on Florida.
- Recent actions include a $165 million capital raise, selling Texas branches, and a major investment portfolio repositioning, but challenges remain unresolved.
- Key metrics like net interest margin and efficiency ratio improved, but return on assets and equity declined, and credit loss allowances increased.
- Given macro headwinds in Florida real estate and economic risks, I rate AMTB stock as a hold, awaiting clearer results from restructuring efforts.
