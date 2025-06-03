The solidity of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has not been that useful for shareholders since March 2022, when the war between Ukraine and Russia began. Since then, the stock's total return has been just 15%, compared with 41% for the general
Northrop Grumman: Solid, But Still Too Expensive
Summary
- Northrop Grumman remains a solid, essential defense contractor, but its stock is overvalued with slow growth, justifying my Hold rating.
- Recent segment performance is mixed: Defense and Mission Systems show some growth, but Aeronautics and Space face revenue and income declines.
- Potential upside exists from increased European defense spending or a US 'golden dome' project, yet these catalysts are speculative.
- Despite strong buybacks, dividends, and barriers to entry, the high P/E and stagnant growth limit near-term capital appreciation potential.
