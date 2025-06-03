It was another chaotic month in politics, economics, and markets. We went from a de facto trade embargo with China to a détente, back to a period of elevated risk as accusations of broken agreements flew back and forth. Budget
June 2025 Perspective
Summary
- It was another chaotic month in politics, economics, and markets.
- Budget negotiations and fiscal concerns dominated US-centric news outlets.
- While price action in equity markets was certainly noteworthy - the S&P 500 turned in its best May in nearly 30 years - what stood out is what we’ve been seeing in global bond markets.
- With the Federal Reserve having paused its cutting cycle, it remains to be seen how the economy will respond to a prolonged period of elevated rates and uncertainty.
