Back in September, we took a look at Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX). The company had a one-time gain in Q1 of 2024, and it was making its P/E ratio look much better than it actually was, and
Century Aluminum Hopes To Cash In On Tariffs, But Premiums May Not Last
Summary
- Century Aluminum's Q1 2025 non-GAAP EPS missed estimates, raising concerns despite higher sales and a somewhat stronger balance sheet.
- The company is optimistic about US tariffs on foreign aluminum, planning a new smelter to capitalize on a significant domestic price premium.
- Risks include potential demand contraction from tariffs, possible oversupply with new capacity, and vulnerability if protectionist policies are reversed.
- I maintain a hold rating, as current risks and premium valuation outweigh the potential benefits from tariffs and expansion.
