UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is America's largest health insurance plans and benefits provider as well as one of America's largest health services providers, focusing on pharmacy benefit management, healthcare delivery, technology solutions, and health data analytics. The company was, just a few months ago, trading as
UnitedHealth: Reputation, Complexity, And Regulatory Risks Worth 13x Earnings
Summary
- UnitedHealth is trading at its lowest valuation in over a decade, presenting a rare opportunity for long-term investors despite recent headwinds.
- The company’s core strengths include a dominant market position, consistent dividend growth, and unmatched scale in US healthcare services.
- Key risks include a DOJ investigation into earnings practices and political/regulatory pressures, making the near-term outlook uncertain.
- Despite risks, I rate UnitedHealth a strong buy for conservative growth portfolios, given its central role in the US economy and attractive valuation.
