Revisiting The Museum - Europe's Macro Renaissance

Jun. 03, 2025 7:04 AM ETOPPE
WisdomTree
5.69K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Policy shifts, especially in defense and infrastructure, are driving a new era of fiscal stimulus in Europe, with Germany leading the way. This marks a fundamental departure from the austerity mindset of the past.
  • European equities trade at a 30% discount to U.S. equities. Yet this disconnect comes despite strong shareholder returns and improving fundamentals, signaling a potential re-rating opportunity.
  • European firms are combining rising buybacks with steady dividends, now delivering higher shareholder yield than the S&P 500. This reflects growing capital discipline—and a quantifiable edge for long-term investors.

A world globe centred on Europe

Richard Drury

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA and Samuel Rines

Europe is in the early innings of a renaissance. Germany’s DAX index just hit record highs, helped by revived enthusiasm for defense and infrastructure and reduced trade tension.1

This article was written by

WisdomTree
5.69K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPPE--
WisdomTree European Opportunities Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News