The Trump administration just gave an ultimatum to trade partners, asking them to submit their “best offers” for a trade deal by Wednesday. I think this is the last of a long series of signals indicating the current US administration is rapidly
'Best Offers By Wednesday': Trump's Trade Ultimatum Earns An F Grade
Summary
- I think Trump’s trade ultimatum, demanding “best offers” by Wednesday, reflects stress in his economic strategy and hints at a needed policy shift.
- Economic indicators under Trump show a higher deficit, a weaker USD, and rising unemployment compared to Biden’s final months.
- Policies like 10% tariffs and a tax bill are estimated to increase the deficit and fuel inflation, with limited GDP growth.
- Inflation, down to 2.3%, is the only positive metric so far but faces risks from trade policies, potentially triggering a deeper economic crisis.
- Poor economic policy outcomes (which will need to be reversed) is the reason why I have a cautiously optimistic outlook for US equities and treasuries long-term.
