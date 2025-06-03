Bill Holdings: Opportunity In The Crash

Gary Alexander
31.14K Followers
Summary

  • BILL is oversold due to macroeconomic headwinds, but its business fundamentals and product innovation remain strong, making it a compelling recovery play.
  • Recent product launches, especially in AI and enterprise solutions, position Bill.com for long-term growth despite near-term economic challenges.
  • Valuation is highly attractive: Bill.com trades at less than 3x forward revenue, a steep discount compared to peers with similar growth rates.
  • I maintain a strong buy rating, urging investors to capitalize on the current pessimism and Bill.com's potential for a robust rebound.
Bill.com headquarters building exterior.

Michael Vi

Where some investors see disaster, I see opportunity. For the most part, the S&P 500 and the broader stock market have ignored the many macro risks that surround our economy (weaker consumer spending, a potential crack in the bond market, the threat of tariffs). And though these

Gary Alexander
31.14K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

