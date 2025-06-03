Where some investors see disaster, I see opportunity. For the most part, the S&P 500 and the broader stock market have ignored the many macro risks that surround our economy (weaker consumer spending, a potential crack in the bond market, the threat of tariffs). And though these
Bill Holdings: Opportunity In The Crash
Summary
- BILL is oversold due to macroeconomic headwinds, but its business fundamentals and product innovation remain strong, making it a compelling recovery play.
- Recent product launches, especially in AI and enterprise solutions, position Bill.com for long-term growth despite near-term economic challenges.
- Valuation is highly attractive: Bill.com trades at less than 3x forward revenue, a steep discount compared to peers with similar growth rates.
- I maintain a strong buy rating, urging investors to capitalize on the current pessimism and Bill.com's potential for a robust rebound.
