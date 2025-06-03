abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund returned 0.75% for the first quarter, underperforming the 1.05% return of its benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond 1 Year (1-2) Index.
  • During the quarter, the Fund’s exposures to other revenue and industrial and pollution control revenue bonds weighed on performance relative to the benchmark.
  • During the quarter, we focused on maintaining the Fund’s duration through investments in short-term bonds and variable-rate securities.

Fund performance

The abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund (Institutional class shares, net of fees) returned 0.75% for the first quarter, underperforming the 1.05% return of its benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond 1 Year (1-2) Index.[1]

