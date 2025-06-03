Oliver Rodzianko is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus Origin, a pioneering high-alpha investment management firm launched in May 2025, dedicated to becoming a globally recognized, actively managed fund. Invictus Origin is developing innovative portfolio strategies, notably through its flagship Nasdaq High-Alpha Black Swan Portfolio, strategically designed to sustainably outperform the Nasdaq-100. Distinctively, this portfolio maintains approximately 20% in strategic cash reserves, providing robust downside protection and exceptional flexibility during significant market disruptions. Oliver brings extensive experience as a macro-focused investment analyst specializing in public equities. His disciplined approach emphasizes fundamental valuation, long-term market cycles, and sector expertise in technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and energy. His investment process integrates U.S. market specialization with comprehensive international market awareness.Oliver has built a strong reputation as an Investment Analyst for leading platforms including Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, and GuruFocus, consistently providing high-level, actionable insights to a broad audience of sophisticated investors, including several industry-leading public figures who engage with his work regularly. His research and portfolio management capabilities are firmly on track to consistently deliver durable outperformance, capturing asymmetric upside by strategically navigating market dislocations and intrinsic value cycles. As CEO of Invictus Origin, Oliver leverages this expertise to establish a firm characterized by resilience, performance, and disciplined capital stewardship, further supported by the ongoing development of a complementary family office structure dedicated to lower-volatility capital preservation.

