Sysco Corporation (SYY) dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) dbAccess Global Consumer Conference June 3, 2025 5:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Hourican - CEO

Kenny Cheung - CFO

Lauren Silberman

All right. Thank you, everyone, for joining. I'm Lauren Silberman, the Equity Research Analyst at Deutsche Bank covering restaurants and food distributors. I am happy to be here today to introduce Sysco. We have Kevin Hourican, CEO; and Kenny Cheung, CFO. They'll start with some brief remarks and then have time for a few questions at the end.

So with that, I will turn it over to Kevin and Kenny.

Kevin Hourican

Okay. Great. Good morning, everyone. Happy to be back at the Deutsche Bank Conference. We appreciate your joining us today as we talk about Sysco and our growth objectives, where we are as a company and the things that we are working on. Me and Kenny will be up here in just a moment, and then I'll come back one more time to do a quick wrap-up page at the end.

So for those that don't know us as well, we call this our one-page at a glance, if I could just cover some of the quick highlights on Sysco from a performance perspective. So we are the number one player in the food distribution space. We'll do approximately $81 billion in topline revenue.

Our turnover, as we call it here in Europe, with size and scale advantages from a procurement perspective, from a supply chain distribution perspective, we have the largest number of distributions centers in our space of tri-temperature facilities, tri-temperature trucks which puts us closest to the customer, which allows us to have the lowest cost to serve in the industry, which leads to the highest profit ratio from an operating margin perspective in the industry.