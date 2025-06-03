Ares Capital: Overvalued Vs. Other BDCs

Summary

  • Weaker US M&A activity and declining net investment commitments signal subdued investment portfolio growth ahead.
  • Investment yield spreads have been shrinking, but the latest management commentary and a lower-than-expected exposure to tariff-sensitive sectors are tailwinds going forward.
  • ARCC trades at a 21% premium to BDC peers, far above its historical 5% average. So I think ARCC is relatively overvalued and at risk of a mean reversion correction.
  • The monthly technical charts suggest that ARCC is unlikely to outperform the S&P 500.
  • Ares Capital has been focusing on investments with smaller companies, and this is an upside risk for yields. But we should also watch for signs of deterioration in portfolio credit quality; so far, there is none.

Performance assessment

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has lagged the S&P 500 since my last update on the stock:

