Build-A-Bear: Latest Earnings Rally Could Be Just The Beginning

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Build-A-Bear's Q1 delivered record profitability and double-digit growth, driven by strategic expansion and strong execution despite a challenging economic backdrop.
  • The company boasts a debt-free balance sheet, robust cash reserves, and continues aggressive international expansion, particularly in high-traffic tourist destinations.
  • Shareholder returns remain a priority, with ongoing buybacks and dividend increases expected to drive further share price appreciation.
  • Even after a strong rally, BBW trades at a low forward P/E, offering long-term upside as fundamentals and expansion support continued growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Close up view of people on street near entrance of build a bear workshop.

Alexander Shapovalov

Introduction

When it comes to great stocks that could be worth holding, Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) isn't likely the first company that comes to an investor's mind.

However, if their latest earnings report that saw the stock rally to



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.39K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News