Wall Street Lunch: Mattel Merges Film, TV Units To Leverage Iconic Brands

Mattel Studios will combine the toymaker’s movie and TV units. (0:15) Dollar General boosts guidance. (1:13) Hims & Hers pushes Europe expansion. (3:04)

Our top story so far, it’s Studio Head Barbie – and it comes with her very own green light.

Toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has announced the formation of Mattel Studios, combining its film and television units to form the new entity, as it looks to produce entertainment driven by its brands.

Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, who joined the company in 2018, was named president and chief content officer of the combined unit. She will report to the company's chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Kriez says: "Our vision for Mattel Studios is to collaborate with leading creators to make standout quality content based on Mattel’s iconic brands that will resonate in culture and appeal to global audiences."

Mattel's flagship brand is Barbie, which was used to launch one of the biggest movies of 2023. The company's portfolio also includes Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, American Girl, Matchbox, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocke, and Monster High.

For investors, the creation of Mattel Studios could create extra value as a potential spinoff candidate in the future.

Among active stocks, Dollar General (DG) is popping after beating Q1 estimates and increasing its full-year guidance. But management stressed the tariff environment remains “highly dynamic.”

Looking ahead, the retailer sees full-year comparable sales growth of +1.5% to +2.5% vs. a prior outlook for +1.2% to +2.2%. EPS of $5.20 to $5.80 is anticipated for the full year (midpoint $5.50) vs. $5.61 consensus and a prior outlook for $5.10 to $5.80.

Philip Morris International (PM) reaffirmed its FY25 EPS guidance ahead of a presentation at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris.

During the presentation, management said the company is on track for a strong first-half and full-year performance and is well positioned to navigate external volatility. Philip Morris said it is increasingly deploying a multicategory strategy across markets with premium smoke-free alternatives IQOS, ZYN and VEEV.

Chinese EV maker NIO's (NIO) Q1 net loss widened 30.2% to RMB6.75 billion (US$930.2 million), and its operating loss rose 19% to RMB6.42 billion. That came despite vehicle deliveries rising 40.1% to 42,094 units, with the ONVO brand contributing 35% of total deliveries.

CEO William Bin Li's statement noted that 2025 is a pivotal year for NIO's product launch and technological innovation.

And Constellation Energy (CEG) is rallying after unveiling an agreement to sell power to Meta Platforms (META) from an operating Illinois nuclear plant for 20 years, as artificial intelligence sends power demand soaring.

Constellation said the agreement supports the relicensing and continued operations of its Clinton nuclear facility in Illinois for another two decades starting in June 2027 after the state's ratepayer funded zero emission credit program expires.

In other news of note, Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) says it’s buying European digital health platform ZAVA as part of the company's global expansion drive. The terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed, but shares are moving higher.

The move is expected to expand the company's presence in the U.K., and officially launch into Germany, France and Ireland. Hims & Hers also says it anticipates entering into more markets soon.

The company said it is set to establish its own branded presence, leveraging the ZAVA platform, in each of the European markets in the coming quarters. The deal is expected to be accretive by 2026.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Deutsche Bank says the durability of the recent tech rally remains in question.

"As before, Magnificent 7 performance will likely serve as a barometer for broader risk sentiment," strategists said. Last month, the Magnificent 7 rose over 13%, making it their best month since May 2023.

However, tech could once again come under pressure given renewed trade tensions with China and the overall tariff uncertainty.

"Trade policy remains a key risk. A prolonged standoff could undermine global trade momentum and fuel macro volatility, especially via pre-tariff inventory and import distortions," they said.

"Investor confidence may weaken amid erratic policy signals and May’s Moody’s downgrade. The U.S.’s ability to fund its twin deficits could come under greater scrutiny. The Mag 7 performance divergence remains a key U.S. resilience indicator."

Deutsche Bank looks for the S&P to reach 6,550 by year-end.