Olo Optimizes Costs, But Revenue Growth Will Likely Continue To Slide

Jun. 03, 2025 10:44 AM ETOlo Inc. (OLO) StockTOST, OLO
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Olo Inc. has beaten revenue and earnings expectations, but lacks major upside catalysts as management prioritizes profitability over topline growth.
  • The company’s cost-cutting, including workforce reduction, has improved operating results but may limit future revenue acceleration and market re-rating.
  • OLO stock trades at a discount to SaaS peers despite solid metrics, but its recent stock gains are likely due to valuation re-rating, less on fundamental growth.
  • Given macroeconomic headwinds and limited near-term catalysts, I maintain a Hold rating on OLO stock until clearer growth drivers emerge.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Woman busy working on her laptop at cafe

Luis Alvarez

Investment Outlook

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) recently reported its financial results for Q1 2025, beating both revenue and earnings expectations.

I previously analyzed OLO in August 2024 with a Hold outlook on improving results but softening consumer demand.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
21.02K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News