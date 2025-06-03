Fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) submitted a better-than-expected earnings sheet for the first fiscal quarter in May that showed triple-digit top growth in originated loans. The Fintech reported strong platform automation and generated significant growth in its most important
Upstart: Inflection Point In Sight
Summary
- Upstart delivered double-digit revenue growth and beat both top and bottom line estimates for Q1'25, driven by strong AI-powered credit platform performance.
- Key platform metrics like automations and EBITDA margins are improving, with personal loans seeing especially significant growth in originations.
- Upstart is set to achieve a GAAP profitability inflection point in FY 2025.
- After losing nearly half of their value since my last coverage, shares of Upstart are now attractively valued. EPS estimates are rising.
- With a forward P/E ratio of 21.4X, Upstart is also trading below its historical P/E ratio.
