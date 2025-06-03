Astera Labs: Poised To Retest April Lows (Technical Analysis, Downgrade)
Summary
- Astera Labs' recent rally appears to have peaked, with technical indicators and Fibonacci retracement signaling a potential significant correction ahead.
- While revenue and EPS growth remain strong in absolute terms, the pace is slowing and Q2 guidance points to further deceleration and margin pressure.
- The stock's P/S ratio has rebounded to over 30, which I view as unjustified given the growth slowdown and sector median of 2.95.
- Given deteriorating technicals, slowing fundamentals, and overvaluation, I am downgrading Astera Labs to a sell rating.
