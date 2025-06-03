Meta: A Nuclear Buy At Current Levels
Summary
- I'm maintaining my buy on Meta Platforms, Inc., mainly driven by the company's aggressive AI push and new clean energy initiatives, especially the nuclear power deal.
- Meta's automation of AI ads and commitment to nuclear energy position it as a leader in both AI monetization and sustainable infrastructure.
- Technical indicators confirm a bullish trend at current levels, and I see current valuation as attractive for long-term investors, with further upside likely into FY 2026.
- Meta's new military AR/VR partnership with Anduril expands its AI ecosystem, signaling growth into defense technology and reinforcing my bullish outlook.
- I hereon share my sentiment on META stock and see more upside ahead into FY 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.