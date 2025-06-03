BlackSky: Gen3 Is Halfway There And So Is The Stock -- Initiating With A Buy

The Techie
1.93K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • BlackSky's subscription-based geospatial intelligence business is booming, with strong government contracts, a $366M backlog, and 22% revenue growth YoY.
  • More Gen-3 satellites are launching next week. They're built in-house via LeoStella, and offer high-res, AI-enabled analytics, driving demand from the defense and commercial sectors.
  • BlackSky’s constellation is set to be complete this year, positioning the company to capitalize on rising global defense spending.
  • Valuation appears premium, but in reality, it's not. BlackSky’s growth, contract momentum, and sector tailwinds justify my bullish buy rating.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on BlackSky stock and why I see more upsides ahead.

El Paso in USA and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico seen from space - contains modified Copernicus Sentinel Data (2019)

lavizzara/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In case you haven't heard about BlackSky (NYSE:BKSY), I’ll warn you now, some may call them a spying company. The company focuses on “geospatial intelligence and imagery”, and that's exactly what it sounds like. They basically have

This article was written by

The Techie
1.93K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News