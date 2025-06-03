Why StandardAero's Underperformance Doesn't Match Its Operating Strength

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • StandardAero delivered strong Q1 results, beating revenue and earnings expectations, and raised its 2025 outlook despite tariff headwinds.
  • The company’s diverse end markets, exclusive engine licenses, and long-term contracts underpin a resilient, growth-oriented business model.
  • Share price volatility is driven by large shareholder divestments (Carlyle Group, GIC), not by operational weakness, creating potential buying opportunities.
  • I maintain a positive outlook and raised my price target to $42.85, viewing any price dips from stake sales as attractive entry points for investors.
StandardAero (NYSE:SARO), a pure-play provider of aircraft engine MRO services in the aerospace and defense industry, has faced some challenges since I initiated coverage with a Buy rating in March. Despite favorable long-term sector tailwinds, SARO stock has underperformed—gaining just

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

