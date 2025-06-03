Great Rotation Continues: Sell Mega Cap Tech, Buy Foreign Stocks, Gold Miners, And MLPs

Jun. 03, 2025 12:28 PM ET, , , , , 5 Comments
Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.88K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Mega Cap Tech and S&P 500 are overvalued; rotating into small-cap value, emerging markets, commodities, and MLPs is prudent now.
  • Junior gold miners are exceptionally cheap and could see significant upside if gold prices approach $5,000/oz by 2028.
  • Master Limited Partnerships like ET and WES offer high, tax-advantaged yields, making them attractive alternatives to long-term Treasuries.
  • iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) provides conservative foreign equity exposure, benefiting from a weaker dollar and diversifying away from US cap-weighted indices.

Ore trucks in an open-pit mine, Open pit mine, Heavy machinery in mine

Adnan Rahim

Global markets remain uncertain and volatile. The Trump Administration has taken an audacious approach to trade, wars, economics, law, and immigration which has led to more market volatility than any US administration in modern history. The S&P 500 is expensive. This combination of overvaluation and

This article was written by

Tyson Halsey, CFA
2.88K Followers
Tyson Halsey, CFA, founded Income Growth Advisors, LLC, a South Carolina based Registered Investment Advisor. Through his career, Halsey has researched and invested in technology, energy, quantitative strategies, been a shareholder activist on behalf of shareholder rights, and invested in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) since 2000. . Halsey has appeared in major media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Charleston Post and Courier, South Carolina Public Radio and CNBC. Halsey won the USA Today CNBC Investment Challenge in 1992 in the options division.Halsey formed Optima Process Systems, Inc. in 2018 and used economic cost modelling for ESG solutions. We analyzed heavy oil upgrading in South America, bunker fuel desulfurization for IMO 2020, and biofuel and biomass processing. Halsey has moderated panels on the energy transition "ESG 2.0" for the Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON).

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, GDX, WES, GDXJ, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EFA--
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
GDXJ--
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
GDX--
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News