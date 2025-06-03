Global markets remain uncertain and volatile. The Trump Administration has taken an audacious approach to trade, wars, economics, law, and immigration which has led to more market volatility than any US administration in modern history. The S&P 500 is expensive. This combination of overvaluation and
Great Rotation Continues: Sell Mega Cap Tech, Buy Foreign Stocks, Gold Miners, And MLPs
Summary
- Mega Cap Tech and S&P 500 are overvalued; rotating into small-cap value, emerging markets, commodities, and MLPs is prudent now.
- Junior gold miners are exceptionally cheap and could see significant upside if gold prices approach $5,000/oz by 2028.
- Master Limited Partnerships like ET and WES offer high, tax-advantaged yields, making them attractive alternatives to long-term Treasuries.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) provides conservative foreign equity exposure, benefiting from a weaker dollar and diversifying away from US cap-weighted indices.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, GDX, WES, GDXJ, GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.