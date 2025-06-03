The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) notched a fresh multi-year high to jump-start June. Shares of the gold mining equity fund have been hot so far in 2025, up by more than 50%. Its largest component, Agnico Eagle Mines (
Agnico Eagle: Upping My Target Again Amid Soaring Gold Prices
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on Agnico Eagle Mines due to sharply higher EPS expectations and robust gold price momentum.
- AEM delivered stellar Q1 results, with strong gold production, disciplined cost control, and significant debt reduction, positioning it for further shareholder returns.
- Valuation is attractive: I raise my fair value target to $132, reflecting higher earnings estimates while remaining mindful of cyclical risks.
- Technically, AEM’s bullish uptrend, strong RSI, and heavy volume support further upside, with potential for new all-time highs if momentum continues.
