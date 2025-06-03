Handcuffing My Gold With An Options Collar

Jack Bowman
Investing Group
(17min)

Summary

  • I'm cautiously bullish on gold, but concerned about a potential retracement, especially given the historically elevated gold:silver ratio.
  • To manage risk, I'm using a collar options strategy on GLD, capping downside and upside, though you could apply this to any gold ETF.
  • Strong retail and central bank demand, plus commercial dealer positioning, support a bullish thesis, but technicals suggest limited upside and possible volatility.
  • This collar approach locks in a defined risk/reward, fitting my outlook and providing peace of mind while still allowing for some upside participation.
Golden Handcuffs on a Briefcase

tacojim/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The last time I brought up gold, I was yammering on about the gold to silver ratio, back in "We Live in Strange Times For Gold and Silver," an article I wrote in

———

