Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Transcript)

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference June 3, 2025 9:05 AM ET

Martin Lam - Head of IR

Rob Oliver - Baird

Rob Oliver

Thank you for joining us for day one of Baird's Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference. I'm Rob Oliver. I follow the software SaaS sector at Baird. It's my pleasure to have Martin Lam, Head of Investor Relations at Atlassian. Martin, thanks for coming. We really appreciate it.

Martin Lam

Yes, of course.

Rob Oliver

So Atlassian is a very important company in the software ecosystem, pioneer and software development, has broadened out to be a leader in the broader work management space. A lot going on in this space. We will try with the company. We will try to make this interactive, so please don't hesitate to send an email, and we'll get your question in. But Martin, let me start by -- maybe for those -- there are some generalists in the room. For those who maybe haven't been caught up on the Atlassian story, how has the business evolved over the years? You guys started with Jira really with this global phenomenon around Jira, a broader set of offerings, which I want to get into. But how has the company evolved, and how do you guys think of yourselves?

A - Martin Lam

Thanks for having me, Rob. Yes. So, at our core, we are a collaboration company, kind of look across our portfolio of products. That is what we focus on is how do we facilitate collaboration, how do we make collaboration easier and more people, more productive and more efficient in that sense. I've been with the company now for 10 years, seen a lot of different evolutions using your word, and like that for coin. We changed quite a lot in terms of broadening