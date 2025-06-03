SAP SE (SAP) Presents at BNP Paribas Exane 27th CEO Conference Call Transcript

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) BNP Paribas Exane 27th CEO Conference Call June 3, 2025 5:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Klein - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst - BNP Paribas Exane

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In the interest of time, we'll get started just while the last few seats are filled. Christian, thank you for joining us.

Christian Klein

Yeah. Thanks for having me.

Unidentified Analyst

Nice to see you. We heard a lot from you two weeks ago in Orlando at Sapphire. A lot of innovation, which we're going to get into. But maybe let's start just on the present, the current operating environment. I think investors, financial markets see and read the headlines. Why don't you start us off just by telling us a little bit, what are you seeing on the ground? What are customers telling you? How are they coming to SAP in this sort of time of uncertainty? How is it impacting their decision-making?

Christian Klein

Yeah. Actually, the type of C-level conversations I have these days, I mean, obviously, when all the trade conflicts came up, a lot of companies immediately needed to reshuffle their supply chains. We had earnings, others had earnings, and then what should we tell you in times of uncertainty about the financial outlook for the year? So that on the one hand side, it created a lot of good conversations with clients on how to get more transparency, business data cloud, how to steer a company of uncertainty, and not only steer it financially or steer my supply chain here or steer my workforce here. How SAP can you bring this all together?

I mean, I and this mobile here need to see not only my financial data to understand how my quarter will end. I need the risk in