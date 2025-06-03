After a year in which they have traded flat, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:FERG) shares got a much-needed jolt on Tuesday morning, surging over 10% after the company reported much stronger than expected Q1 results. I
Ferguson Enterprises Q3 Earnings: Margin Outperformance Justifies The Stock Rally
Summary
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. delivered impressive Q3 results, with strong margin expansion and broad-based growth despite a challenging construction environment.
- The company is gaining market share in fragmented markets, leveraging its scale and one-stop-shop model to outperform peers.
- Ferguson's robust balance sheet, ongoing buybacks, and rising free cash flow support its resilience and shareholder returns.
- Despite operational excellence, valuation is fair and macro headwinds persist, so I maintain a Hold rating on FERG stock, seeing risks as balanced.
