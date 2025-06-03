7.5% Yield, AI Growth, And Dirt-Cheap Valuation: I'm Loading Up On Energy Transfer

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP offers a compelling 7.5% yield, strong cash flow, and fee-based revenue, making it a resilient, low-drama SWAN for balanced portfolios.
  • AI-driven energy demand and major new projects provide significant growth catalysts, with expansionary CapEx expected to quickly convert into cash flow.
  • Despite strong execution and bullish sector trends, ET remains undervalued by key metrics, presenting a 48% upside based on conservative DCF analysis.
  • Risks include trade tensions, oil price volatility, and high interest rates, but ET’s robust balance sheet and diversified revenue base mitigate these concerns.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Semi Truck Driver Loading His Trailer

welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a well-known name in the industry, operating over 120,000 miles of pipeline across the U.S.

Although energy prices have been subdued, there's room for a comeback, and ET will continue to

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.09K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News