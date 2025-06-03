NIO Inc. (NIO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 3, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Rui Chen - Head of Investor Relations
William Li - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO
Yu Qu - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Bin Wang - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Jing Chang - China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division
Ming-Hsun Lee - BofA Securities, Research Division
Paul Gong - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Tina Hou - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Yuqian Ding - HSBC, Research Division
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for NIO Inc.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Rui Chen, Head of Investor Relations of the company. Please go ahead, Rui.
Rui Chen
Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to NIO's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted on the company's IR website. On today's call, we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO; and Mr. Stanley Qu, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we continue, please be kindly reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today.
Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain filings of the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The company does not assume any obligation to update any
- Read more current NIO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts