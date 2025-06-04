SOXL: Benefits And Drawbacks To The Leveraged ETF

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares magnifies the daily return of the NYSE Semiconductor Index using swap contracts.
  • SOXL has lagged behind the unleveraged index for 10 years.
  • The article explains why and how leveraged ETFs drift, and calculates the current and 10-year average drift of SOXL.
  • SOXL is a trading instrument, not a buy-and-hold investment. Following a strategy with precise entry and exit points is of utmost importance.
Slippery road warning sign

georgeclerk/iStock via Getty Images

Fast facts

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) is a leveraged ETF in the semiconductor industry with a factor of 3x, launched on 3/11/2010. SOXL has a net expense ratio of 0.75%, a trailing 12-month yield of 2.04%, and is a

