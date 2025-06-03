Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bank of America Global Technology Conference June 3, 2025 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Arthur Lewis - President of ISG

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities

Wamsi Mohan

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Day 1 of Bank of America's Global Tech Conference. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT hardware and supply chain here for the bank. I appreciate all of you being here today. I'm especially delighted to welcome Dell again to our conference this year. We have Arthur Lewis, who's President of Infrastructure Solutions Group, ISG, which covers all of servers, storage, networking services.

So amazing portfolio, which has been doing incredibly well. So we're super excited to have Arthur over here, especially at the time when there's so much talk around and excitement around AI, and Dell has definitely been in the lead over here with some of its products, recent announcements at Dell Tech World. So super excited to have you here Arthur.

Arthur Lewis

Thank you, Wamsi, great to be here. Good to see everybody. Good morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Wamsi Mohan

Well, fantastic. Well, I know we've got like just only 30 minutes over here and there's so much to cover. But maybe to kick it off, Arthur, can you just talk about sort of some of the things that as you just closed out last quarter, what you saw some of the puts and takes from the quarter first and then we can get into other topics. .

Arthur Lewis

Yes. So let me break down the quarter for you, Wamsi. So from an overall ISG perspective, $10.3 billion in revenue, which was 12% growth year-over-year that represented our fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, which was pretty exciting. Operating margins came in at about $1 billion, growing 36% or 3x faster than revenue. And that's 4 consecutive quarters of