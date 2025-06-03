Airtel Africa: Ongoing Opportunity Is Now Fully Priced In (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 03, 2025 3:34 PM ETAirtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) StockAAFRF
Retirement Pot
1.98K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Airtel Africa has delivered strong operational and financial results, with robust revenue and subscriber growth despite currency headwinds.
  • The company’s mobile money and data businesses are expanding rapidly, supporting long-term growth potential in fast-growing African markets.
  • Significant risks remain, notably currency volatility, rising debt, and economic fragility in core markets, which could impact future performance.
  • After an 88% share price surge, valuation metrics now look stretched; I downgrade Airtel Africa from 'buy' to 'sell' due to overvaluation.

Mwanza, Tanzania: Men Relaxing, One with Cell Phone

JannHuizenga/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Telecom operator Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) has put in a storming performance on the stock market in the past half year, but now looks overvalued to me.

When I wrote on the company in November 2023, in

This article was written by

Retirement Pot
1.98K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAFRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAFRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAFRF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News