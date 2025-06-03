Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), which is known for brands such as HOKA and UGG, has had an impressive growth trajectory. In 2025, the stock was trading at record highs, but a series of external events have ended the momentum. Since January, the share price has fallen
Deckers Is Out Of Fashion And That's The Opportunity
Summary
- Deckers' recent share price drop is driven by tariffs and macro concerns, but the company's fundamentals and brand strength remain robust.
- HOKA and UGG continue to deliver impressive growth, with international expansion and successful new product launches supporting long-term prospects.
- Despite near-term margin pressure from tariffs and cautious consumer sentiment, Deckers boasts strong profitability, no debt, and aggressive share buybacks.
- At 17x FY2026 earnings, Deckers is undervalued; I see this as a strong buy for patient investors willing to look past short-term headwinds.
