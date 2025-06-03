Signet Jewelers: Improved Inventory Supports Further Recovery
Summary
- Signet Jewelers Limited delivered strong Q1 results, beating EPS estimates, raising guidance, and showing resilience despite weak consumer sentiment and tariff risks.
- Margin expansion was driven by reduced promotions, improved inventory management, and rapid growth in lab-grown diamond sales, especially in the $250-$500 range.
- Aggressive share buybacks, a solid balance sheet with no debt, and ongoing free cash flow support continued shareholder returns and EPS growth.
- With over 20% upside to fair value, I remain a buyer of SIG stock, expecting stable earnings and demographic tailwinds to support long-term growth.
