Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) is a closed-end income fund that currently offers an attractive 12% yield for shareholders. With the stock market's pessimism around President Trump's tariff wars coming and gone, VVR's price hasn't quite bounced back to where
VVR: Yields Higher For Longer, But Not Forever
Summary
- VVR offers a high 12% yield, but there's reason to think it may not remain this high over a very long period.
- The portfolio consists mostly of senior secured floating-rate loans to below-investment grade borrowers, adding credit risk.
- Diversification and leverage support the yield, but dividend history is mixed, and future rate cuts could pressure income.
- VVR is fairly valued with no margin of safety or strong upside case; enjoy the yield, but I see no reason to buy aggressively.
