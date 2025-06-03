Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bank of America Global Technology Conference June 3, 2025 12:20 PM ET

Ken Xie - CEO

Christiane Ohlgart - CFO

Tal Liani - BAML

Tal Liani

I wanted to get your perspective.

Christiane Ohlgart

Yes. I would say cybersecurity is a very resilient market. The threat actors are not going away. And so far we don't see any impact on our business from the volatility that you hear about and the expectations that GDP might go down now. So we are very confident that we are not going to be impacted. And so far, we don't see signs.

Tal Liani

Yes. And can any -- when you discuss with your customers, when you discuss kind of spending plans with the customers, how do they react to the uncertainty because of tariffs, et cetera? Is there any hesitation? And the reason why I'm asking it, because there are two parts to your business. You have the growth SaaS and OPSEC and others. And then there's also the more legacy that customers can sweat out or customers can upgrade -- delay upgrades. So how do they react to the uncertainty overall?

Ken Xie

I think, if you look in the cybersecurity space, there's some changing of environment where the working environment of more device connect online now. So that's all drive the additional growth plus now the AI, the other driver. So we don't see this spending slow down, even in the current environment, a lot of uncertainty. But cybersecurity is probably more resilient compared to other IT spending. So even like there's up and down in different markets this year. But cybersecurity market is still pretty stable whether on the stock market or some other things there. I do believe the convergence will continue to going forward. And also the format may