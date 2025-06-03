Rising Stocks And Contracting Economies - Foreboding Financial Setup

Danielle Park, CFA
6.17K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • China’s Caixin purchasing managers’ index unexpectedly fell in May to 48.3 (sub-50 signals contraction) as US tariffs took a toll on smaller exporters.
  • US growth is projected to slow from 2.8% in 2024 to just 1.6% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026.
  • Canada’s TSX Composite stock index has rebounded to all-time highs since April, up 2.6% since December 5, 2024, and outperforming the S&P 500’s 2% decline since then.

Finance capital banking and accounting concept,money coins and calculator on paper graph

10255185_880

China’s Caixin purchasing managers’ index unexpectedly fell in May to 48.3 (sub-50 signals contraction) as US tariffs took a toll on smaller exporters. The consensus had expected the gauge to improve, not worsen.

At the same time, US

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.17K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News