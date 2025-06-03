Chemring Group PLC (CMGMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Chemring Group PLC (OTCPK:CMGMF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call June 3, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Michael Ord - Group Chief Executive

James Mortensen - Chief Financial Officer

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners LLP

David Farrell - Jefferies

Richard Paige - Deutsche Numis

George Mcwhirter - Berenberg

Michael Ord

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Chemring's interim results for the 6 months to the 30th of April 2025. I am, as usual, joined by our CFO, James Mortensen. I'll briefly cover some of the group highlights from our first half before handing over to James, who will take you through our financial and operational performance. I'll then comment on the general market environment and the progress we are making in delivering our incremental growth strategy, which is underpinned by our values of safety, excellence and innovation. We'll then take questions.

Our momentum from 2024 has been maintained into this year with the continued delivery of our long-stated goal of balancing near-term performance with longer-term growth and value creation. Across the first half, our operational and trading performance has been robust and in line with the expectations we set out in December, continuing to demonstrate the resilience and quality of the group. Our record order book and associated trading visibility underpins our growth ambitions, as we build towards our goal of increasing annual revenue to GBP 1 billion by 2030. And be assured, we will continue to closely manage operational and financial risk during this period of organic and inorganic growth.

In summary, the Board's expectations for the full year are unchanged. Clearly, none of this is possible without the commitment and dedication of my colleagues across the group, and I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank them all for their unrelenting professionalism and hard work. Turning