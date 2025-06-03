Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY) is a massive, global consumer staples conglomerate. The company sells baby foods, bottled water, chocolate and candy, coffee, food products, dairy products, and other drinks. Nestle’s brand portfolio includes names such as S. Pellegrino, Nesquik, Cheerios, KitKat, Smarties, Nescafe, Nespresso, Hot Pockets, Nestea, and a number of other names.
Nestle: Stagnant But Highly Profitable
Summary
- Nestlé S.A. has had slow historical revenue growth. The trend has been especially weak from 2022 forward, as Nestlé's sales volumes have continuously declined.
- Despite slow revenue growth, Nestlé's large scale enable stable, high profitability.
- Nestlé is working to increase marketing investments to refuel growth, but the ongoing operational savings program doesn't seem to suggest a good growth outlook.
- NSRGY stock is roughly fairly valued. I estimate a fair value of $111.4.
