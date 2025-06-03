The GEO Group: Potential Growth May Not Translate Into Another Round Of Big Gains
Summary
- The GEO Group shares surged after last year's U.S. Presidential Election, due to the perception that the new administration would bode well for future growth and profitability.
- Changes in federal policy have yet to positively impact the bottom line for this private prison company, but management's recent remarks suggest big growth in the years ahead.
- However, much of this growth may already be priced in, with shares at risk of a reversal, if the political pendulum shifts yet again.
- Add in other uncertainties, and it's clear the takeaway for now is to wait for these various risks to be better reflected in the GEO stock price.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.