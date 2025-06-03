Bath & Body Works: Still Too Many Uncertainties In The Business (Upgrade To Hold)

Eleceed Capital
390 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • I am shifting my rating from Sell to Hold as the new CEO could be a catalyst, but near-term business momentum remains weak.
  • 1Q25 outperformance was driven by a one-off Disney collaboration, not a sustainable improvement in core demand or sales trends.
  • Inventory levels are rising faster than sales, increasing risk of future markdowns and pressuring margins and earnings growth.

Portrait of smiling young female entrepreneur leaning on doorway of convenience store

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I gave a sell rating to Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) two months ago due to the poor macro backdrop and the high chance that BBWI may miss its EPS guide. Despite

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital
390 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BBWI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBWI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBWI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News