Applied Digital Just Got A Seat With The Big Boys: Initiating With A Buy
Summary
- Applied Digital Corporation's $7 billion, 15-year CoreWeave, Inc. deal marks a transformative revenue boost, signaling entry into the AI infrastructure big leagues.
- Despite the recent revenue dip, Applied Digital is back on the growth train with a foot in AI.
- Valuation appears high versus sector medians, but more relevant peers suggest Applied Digital remains undervalued given its growth prospects.
- With the Ellendale facility expansion and CoreWeave partnership, I expect sustained revenue gains and continued outperformance versus the S&P.
- I hereon share my sentiment on APLD stock and why I see more upsides ahead.
