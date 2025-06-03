Achieve Life Sciences: FDA Approval Not Assured, But Valuation Justifies Risk
Summary
- Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) is positioned for growth with its lead smoking cessation therapy, cytisinicline, advancing through late-stage clinical trials.
- The company addresses a significant unmet need in tobacco addiction, with cytisinicline showing promising efficacy and safety data compared to existing therapies.
- While FDA approval may be difficult, the low valuation and high potential peak sales provide a decent risk/reward profile.
- Given the large addressable market and strong clinical data, I rate ACHV a speculative buy for risk-tolerant investors seeking biotech exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ACHV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.