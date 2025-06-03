Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference June 3, 2025 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

RJ Scaringe - Founder & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Itay Michaeli - TD Cowen

Itay Michaeli

I'm Itay Michaeli, TD Cowen's Auto Mobility Analyst. And I'm delighted to have with us today Rivian's Founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, for a fireside chat. RJ, great to see you. Thanks so much for being here.

RJ Scaringe

Great to be here.

Itay Michaeli

Great. So, lot to cover. We'll get right to it. It's, maybe just a tick off, RJ. So since we are at a consumer conference talk to us about what's led to Rivian success in such a difficult industry, where so many other kind of EV startups struggle to build the brand, to build demand? Kind of what set you apart?

RJ Scaringe

Yes. I mean, uniquely in the transportation automotive space, you've got a product that's really complex, in terms of the number of decisions and the number of components that must come together ultimately make the product. But just doing that isn't sufficient. The combination of attributes, positioning, design, of course, price point needs to really connect with the market.

And so, not only the product market fit, but the result, the aggregate result of all those features needs to come together on a brand position that's really compelling. And so, we spent a lot of time as a company early on, debating what the positioning of the business was going to be.

We had a couple of pretty big pivots and ultimately landed on this really extreme point of clarity around creating a brand that helps both inspire, but also enable people to go do the kinds of things you want to take photographs [indiscernible] and that brand