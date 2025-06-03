KLA Corporation (KLAC) Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bank of America Global Technology Conference June 3, 2025 4:20 PM ET

Bren Higgins - CFO

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Vivek Arya

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this session. I'm Vivek Arya from BofA Semiconductor and Semicap Equipment research team. Really delighted to have the team from KLA join us, Bren Higgins, Chief Financial Officer. And, as usual, I'll go through my fireside questions but please feel free to raise your hand if you would like to bring something up. But really welcome to you, Bren, really glad that you could join us.

Bren Higgins

Yes, Vivek, good to see you. Thanks for having me.

Vivek Arya

Maybe as a start, Bren, just give us a lay of the land. How are you seeing the demand environment versus what you thought at the start of the year, right? There's just been a lot of macro noise over the last few months. And I'm wondering how your demand right along the different food groups, how that has evolved?

Bren Higgins

You know, it's a great question. And there has been noise but at the same time, we really haven't seen much of a change. Overall, our customers have been very committed. And if you look at what they're investing in and what's driving our business today, you can understand why. Certainly, at the leading edge and we're happy to have a return of growth at the leading edge after a couple of years where things were more legacy centric. But certainly, at the leading edge, a lot of investment at the 2 nanometer node. I think we're pretty well positioned at the 2 nanometer node. We're seeing higher levels of intensity for KLA, KLA share of market at the 2 nanometer node higher than 3 nanometer. As the customer is -- has