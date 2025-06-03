Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Nareit's REITweek 2025 Investor Conference (Transcript)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Nareit's REITweek 2025 Investor Conference June 3, 2025 1:45 PM ET

All right. I'm John Peterse, I lead the REIT team at Jefferies. I've covered Equinix for, I don't know, a long time. Happy to have Steve Madden and Phil Konieczny with us. I'm going to let you guys introduce yourself, I think you got to read a compliance disclaimer so hand it over to you there.

I'll do the obligatory compliance read, which is some of what we'll be talking about today in these forward-looking statements. Please read our SEC filings for more information about factors that can affect these statements. Yes. I'm Phillip Konieczny, Senior Vice President of the finance organization. I've been with the company for 14 years. Steve?

And I'm Steve Madden, I'm the Vice President of Global Technical Advisory. I advise customers and partners on their infrastructure, and I've been with the company almost 11 years.

All right. Great. So why don't we start maybe just a little more of an introductory question. So you guys have about 260 data centers across more than 70 markets worldwide, maybe help everybody in the room kind of understand how your global presence benefits customers and what strategic advantages that extensive footprint provides.

Yes. Thanks. I mean, first of all, it's one -- I think one of the core tenets of what we see is a real differentiator for us in the marketplace, having the global presence that we have. In addition, we've cultivated these rich ecosystems in most of those metros as well. And then the third element is really our reliability that